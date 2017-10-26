Elizabeth Hurley, 52, In A Bikini — The Diet & Fitness Tips That Erase Age

Everyone is taking about Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini body after she posted a smoldering video on Oct. 23. See what you have to do to look this good at 52 below!

Elizabeth Hurley didn’t wake up one day and decide to get in shape — she looks so great at 52 years old and after having child because living a healthy lifestyle has been important to her for many years! She has her own fashion line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and she’s been modeling the bikinis on her Instagram, through sexy pics and videos! She looks AMAZING! We asked celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson how WE could look like that! He told us EXCLUSIVELY: “You should do something for your body every day. On the 7th day, He rested, so I’ll give you that… it doesn’t have to be fire and brimstone, just move!”

He continued: “Diet is huge for health. As for your ‘shape,’ it becomes increasingly more important the closer you are to your goal. You can cut some corners in the beginning but as you dial it up, you need to dial it in!” It’s harder to lose weight as you have less to lose, so as you get closer to your goal, you may have to amp up the workouts, switch up your training, and/or become more vigilant with your diet. Don’t think that simple cardio will help you lose weight or look like Liz! “Not only CAN older women strength train, they should! It improves bone density and helps maintain lean mass (muscle tissue!) which drives metabolism up. That helps you burn calories at a higher rate. What are you waiting for? Go workout!”

Dr. Christopher Calapai, D.O., an Osteopathic Physician board certified in family medicine and anti-aging medicine says you need to do the following to stay young:

“Exercise: Contrary to popular belief, exercise actually gives you energy. Maintaining a weekly workout regimen is a great way to feel better and reap the benefits that come with staying active.

Don’t forget protein: Fish, turkey and chicken are great sources of protein, which build up your body’s organs such as the brain, heart, liver, kidney, skin and muscles.

Drink fluids: Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to stay alert and energized.”



HollywoodLifers, do you think Elizabeth Hurley looks great in a bikini?