Trump Cancels Release Of JFK Assassination Docs & Internet Freaks — See Tweets

Welp, we were afraid this was going to happen! Donald Trump will be withholding some files from the JFK assassination document dump scheduled for today, Oct. 26, and the internet is not happy!

For 25 years, conspiracy theorists have been eagerly waiting to see the thousands of documents the U.S. government has on the infamous assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. But, thanks to the last-minute actions of President Donald Trump, 71, it looks like they’ll have to keep waiting when it comes to some of the most sensitive information. Thousands of documents are going to be withheld from the document dump scheduled for Oct. 26, according to the Chicago Tribune. Trump’s decision reportedly comes at the behest of officials within FBI and CIA. This decision has stoked old fears that the federal government has something to hide.

This means that only 2,800 documents are going to be released from the supposed thousands and thousands that have been accrued over the decades. Stranger still, as of this writing, those documents haven’t been released yet. A writer named Russ Kick has shared a response from the National Archives stating that the released hasn’t been cancelled but there is no timeframe for the release. What does that mean!? Has Trump kick-started another conspiracy? Head here to peruse photos of the 45th president.

“US intelligence agencies seem to be determined to make Trump look weak by delaying JFK files after he promised their released today,” Julian Assange, 46, the notorious founder of WikiLeaks wrote, clearly aiming to taunt the Commander-in-Chief into reversing his decision. “So they are only releasing 2,800 JFK files while the others remain under review,” another user shared. “I call bullsh*t. They’ve had 54 years to review.” Needless to say, some are deeply upset.

US intelligence agencies seem to be determined to make Trump look weak by delaying JFK files after he promised their release today https://t.co/mzZWC5amFd — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 26, 2017

So they are only releasing 2,800 JFK files while the others remain under review. I call bullshit. They’ve had 54 years to review. — KP (@krisp__y) October 26, 2017

JFK

files delayed

what else do i have to say — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 26, 2017

SCOOP: Just got an email back from National Archives division handling the JFK records. Not cancelled, but no timeframe. pic.twitter.com/x4GMMq8yAP — Russ Kick @ AltGov2 (@thememoryhole2) October 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Trump trying to hide key information from the general public? Let us know below.