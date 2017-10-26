Boy, 5, Left Stranded In The Woods By His Father For More Than 24 Hours — & Now The Dad Is Missing

A Mississippi dad’s gone missing after shockingly abandoning his young son in the woods overnight! While the boy stumbled out of the forest after more than 24 hours, his father cannot be found. Get the details!

Authorities are currently searching for a Mississippi man, Richard Dearman, 32, who is accused of leaving his 5-year-old son in the woods for over 24 hours, according to the New York Post. The father reportedly told his son to stand by a tree on Oct. 18 and never returned. “He told him he thought the law was behind him,” Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said. “They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him to stand by a tree and wait, and he would be back to get him.” Click here to see sweet pics of celeb dads with their kids.

After 24 hours, the child reportedly woke up cold and alone and proceeded to wander the wooded area. He apparently walked nearly a mile while following the sounds of a barking dog and searching for his dad in the process. He ended up receiving help from an individual who lived in the Brewertown community, the sheriff said in a statement. The youngster was found with minor cuts. Since then, police have found Richard’s truck at the location in the wooded area. “It makes you mad he would do something like this,” Jody said of Richard.

“There are a lot of things that could have happened to this child in the woods. I don’t know a history of drug arrests with this man or not, we are checking everything, but we are cutting warrants for him now.” We’re just so thankful nothing happened to the child, but it does make you wonder — did Richard purposely abandon his son? Or did something happen to him before he could get to his child? Either way, as it stands now, once Richard is found, he’ll face charges of child endangerment.

Have you seen him? Richard Dearman wanted by Wayne Co. Sheriff's Office– facing child endangerment charges. Full story on WDAM 7 News at 10 pic.twitter.com/tFI6IO5sLR — Jessica Bowman (@_JessicaBowman) October 23, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Richard meant to abandon his son? What do you think happened to the missing father?