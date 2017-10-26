OKAY, this is officially our favorite Halloween costume yet! Courtney Stodden dressed as Melania Trump to kickstart the holiday, and her imitation of the First Lady is perfectly spot-on. Watch here!

Did you do a double take when you saw Courtney Stodden’s 2017 Halloween costume?! The model revealed her Melania Trump look on Instagram on Oct. 25, and it’s totally on-point. First, she posted two photos of herself in the get-up, which features a brown wig, styled in loose curls with side-swept bangs, and a black dress with sheer, mesh cutouts and detailing. For the pics, she’s gazing straight into the camera with a perfect Melania-like point, and her eyes nearly in slits as her face smolders. “Trump headquarters,” she captioned one of the pictures, in which she lifts a heeled foot up to the camera and poses sexily.

It gets better from there, though — Courtney took things to a whole new level by impersonating the First Lady completely in a video clip, too! In the vid, she has Melania’s accent down pat, and wishes everyone a Happy Halloween on behalf of herself, her son, Barron Trump, and her husband, Donald Trump, who, she makes sure to point out, is the President of the United States. She nailed the accessorizing of her costume, too, with a humongous diamond ring on her left hand, light pink lipstick and heavy black eyeliner on top of her eyelids. Seriously, you might not be able to figure out who is who if she was standing next to Melania IRL!

Of course, Halloween is still several days away, and the real celebrations won’t actually start until this weekend. It’s unclear if Courtney plans to rock this look for any parties she’s heading to, but even if it was just for some fun on Instagram, people are definitely getting a kick out of it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Courtney’s costume!?