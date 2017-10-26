Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton & More Star Couples Who Fell In Love On Set & Are Still Going Strong

Everyone once in a while, fans actually get to see a celebrity couple fall in love on screen! Here’s the famous pairs that began on set and are still head-over-heels for each other!

Let’s face it, we can’t get enough of seeing Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, showering each other with love and affection! Part of the reason is we were all watching when they started working together on The Voice! We literally got to watch their romance bloom! We are so invested! And these two aren’t the only adorable Hollywood pair to fell in love before our very eyes! Let’s review all the celeb couples that first began on set and are still as hot as ever!

Who can forget watching Channing Tatum, 37, and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 36, heat up screen in Step Up?! It’s no surprise that they ended up as husband and wife! How about Liam Hemsworth, 27, and Miley Cyrus‘, 24, chemistry in The Last Song!? They’ve been on and off since but they’re connection on screen was impossible to ignore! And nowadays they’re talking marriage! Also, how fitting is it that this star-studded romance began on the set of a Nicholas Sparks movie?!

Sometimes the projects that bring celebs together aren’t nearly as memorable as the romance happening between takes. Take for instance Ryan Gosling‘s, 36, courtship with Eva Mendes, 43, on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. From that obscure coming-of-age thriller came one of the cutest romances in Tinsel Town! Ever heard of the movie Wanderlust? Neither had we! But that’s the film set where Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Justin Theroux, 46, decided to start dating! And we are so glad they did! Head here to check them all out!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb couple is your favorite? Did we miss another twosome that’s still going strong? Let us know!