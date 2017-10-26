Angelina Jolie Invites Brad Pitt To Go Trick-Or-Treating With Kids On Halloween — Will He Go?

Curious how Angelina Jolie and her brood are going to spend All Hallow’s Eve? Well, we’re hearing that she’s invited Brad Pitt to partake in all the costumed family fun — but is he up for it? Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Every celebrity absolutely MUST love Halloween, right? It’s the one day of the year where they can go pretty much anywhere and not be noticed! As the spooky holiday quickly approaches we’re wondering whether Angelina Jolie, 42, or Brad Pitt, 53, will be the one who gets to take their kids trick-or-treating this year! Thankfully, our source has an update on how the world-famous family is planning to celebrate! Head here to see loads more pics of Brad and Angelina with their adorable kids!

“Angie invited Brad to go trick- or- treating with the kids next week,” a source close to Angie shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows how much he loved going out with the kids during the one holiday where they could all be disguised and blend in like regular people so Angie invited Brad to join her and the kids . Brad has been through a lot this year and Angelina knows that he will forever be a part of the kids lives so why not invite him along? Brad will be at the kids’ graduations, weddings or other major life events so Angie figures they need to learn how to spend time together for the sake of the kids .”

