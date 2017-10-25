Gigi Hadid Reportedly Desperate For Zayn Malik To Propose After Ex Joe Jonas Gets Engaged

Gigi Hadid reportedly has total FOMO after hearing that ex Joe Jonas is getting married! Is Zayn Malik going to propose soon and make her dreams come true?

Don’t get it wrong; Gigi Hadid, 22, doesn’t have any feelings for ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, 28. That doesn’t mean she’s not a little jealous that he’s getting married before she is! Gigi’s reportedly super bummed that Joe got engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 21, and now the pressure’s on for boyfriend Zayn Malik, 24, to get down on bended knee.

Here’s the problem: Zayn’s head over heels in love with Gigi, but he’s just not ready to get married right now! That doesn’t mean it won’t happen someday, but he can’t vibe with Gigi’s accelerated schedule. “Rushing into marriage is the last thing Zayn wants,” a source told Life & Style. “Zayn wants to focus on conquering his demons (his problems with anxiety) before walking down the aisle. Zayn knows Gigi’s the one but he would rather wait another year before getting engaged.”

That’s definitely understandable! Zayn has a lot going on in his life, including health problems and a blossoming solo career. There’s no need to get married to compete with Joe and Sophie. Still, Gigi reportedly has stars in her eyes and dreams of walking down the aisle to the man she loves. “Gigi is desperate to have the fairytale wedding she’s always dreamed of,” the source said. “They’ve been dating for two years and have been living together. Gigi feels that Zayn is the one, and is ready to take their relationship to the next level.” That’s so sweet! Hopefully, Zayn is proving his commitment to his lady in other ways, and the ring will come later!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Gigi’s rep for comment.

