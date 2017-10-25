Tamar Braxton Couldn’t Live With ‘Toxic’ Marriage To Vincent Herbert: Why She Had To Leave

Tamar Braxton finally left husband Vincent Herbert, but why now? An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what the final straw was for Tamar, amid her divorce and custody battle with Vincent.

Tamar Braxton, 40, and Vince Herbert‘s, 44, marriage is over and done with. Well, it’s on its way there. While Tamar has filed for divorce and wants full custody of their four-year-old son Logan, she’s not excited about going through the mess of sorting it all out. A source close to Tamar told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she definitely wants this, but the end of her “toxic” relationship is of course hard to deal with. See pics of Tamar and Vince’s relationship right here.

“Tamar is not looking forward to this court battle with Vince but she feels she has no choice,” the insider said. “She’s heartbroken that her marriage has to end but it’s the only option, things were just too toxic. And she’s going to fight tooth and nail to get full custody of her son. She feels that she’s the best parent for him right now and she’s sure when the judge hears all the facts that her request will be granted.”

According to the divorce documents, which can be seen in the gallery above, Tamar is also requesting that the judge not grant Vince any spousal support from her. Though she concedes their Calabasas mansion is community property, Vince has moved out of the home. To make matters worse, the reality TV stars never had a prenup, according to TMZ. Because Tamar brings home the bacon, things could get messy there. Tamar filed for divorce just one month before what would have been her and Vince’s 10-year wedding anniversary.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tamar’s reasons for leaving Vincent? Did you think they would ever break up? Let us know below!