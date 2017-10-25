Xolo Maridueña: 5 Things To Know About Amazon’s New ‘Karate Kid’ For ‘Cobra Kai’

Wax on, Xolo Mariduena! Are you ready to meet the young star behind YouTube Red’s ‘Cobra Kai’ series? Here’s what you need to know!

1.) Xolo Mariduena, 16, is ready to find his balance. The young actor has been officially confirmed as Miguel Diaz in YouTube Red’s Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai. Xolo’s character has been described in an eerily similar fashion to the original Karate Kid, Daniel, who was portrayed by Ralph Macchio. Miguel is having trouble with bullies, is being raised by a single mother, and will begin learning karate to defend himself. Sounds pretty cool, right?

2.)You might recognize Xolo from his role on ‘Parenthood’. He played Victor Graham on the series for approximately three years. He’s also appeared on Twin Peaks, Major Crimes and Rush Hour over the years!

3.) He’s already training hard! In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, October 24, just hours after it was announced that Xolo would be playing Miguel, he shared a peek into some of his intense training sessions. It looks like Xolo has not one but three trainers working with him as he learns how to punch, kick and more. It’s pretty cool to watch the new Karate Kid getting into shape before he starts filming!

4.) Xolo is a Los Angeles Dodgers fan! He made this abundantly clear when he tweeted about the first World Series game on Tuesday, October 24, which the Dodgers won. “1 down 3 to go!” Xolo wrote on Twitter excitedly. So cute!

5.) The ‘Cobra Kai’ series is also bringing back original characters, including Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. They will be reprising their roles as Daniel and Johnny, and for those of you who have seen the original Karate Kid you’ll likely be pleased to know that they still won’t be getting along very well, according to EW.

