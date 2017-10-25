Vincent Herbert: 5 Things To Know About Tamar Braxton’s Husband Amid ‘Difficult’ Divorce Filing

There’s major trouble in paradise for Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert. The singer filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years. But, who really is Vincent? Here’s everything to know about him!

Vincent Herbert, 44, is officially in the dog house, after today. His wife of 10 years, singer, Tamar Braxton, 40, made the “extremely difficult decision” to file for divorce on Oct. 24, as first reported by TMZ. While the reason behind their split remains a mystery, so does Vincent to many internet goers. As we continue to investigate the latest Hollywood split, here’s everything to know about Vincent.

1. He works in the entertainment industry. — Vincent is a songwriter, record producer and record executive. He founded Streamline Records, an imprint of Interscope Records. Vincent has worked with top artists such as, Destiny’s Child, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, JoJo, Lady Gaga, the Braxton’s, Aaliyah and Tatyana Ali. Vincent is listed as an executive producer on Gaga’s “Born This Way”, “Paparazzi”, “Poker Face”, “Love Game”, “Telephone” and many more of her songs on All Music. Gaga has credited Herbert as the man who discovered her, saying “I really feel like we made pop history, and we’re going to keep doing it.” Vincent also stars in the WE tv series, Tamar & Vince.

2. Vincent met Tamar through her sister, Toni Braxton. — The New Jersey native [according to IMDb], was introduced to Tamar through Toni in 2003; Toni was working with him at the time.

3. Vincent and Tamar have one child together. — They are parents to their 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent. Logan was born in June 2013.

4. Vincent was reportedly involved in some legal trouble in 2017. — In Sept. Vincent was reportedly ordered to pay Sony $3.7 million. Then, a few weeks later, he and Tamar put their Calabasas, CA home on the market for a reported $15 million.

5. Vincent and Tamar have had a rocky relationship through the years. — In August 2016, he and Tamar were involved in a domestic dispute at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta. Police were called to the scene after a fight broke out between the couple, where Vincent allegedly bit Tamar’s finger. She was reportedly bleeding and required medical attention and stitches. He left the scene before cops arrived, and was not arrested. Officials confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the argument was just a “verbal dispute” where “nothing criminal transpired.”

