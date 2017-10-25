Fats Domino: 5 Things To Know About The New Orleans Music Legend Who Died At 89

The rhythm and blues community is mourning Fats Domino, who died on Oct. 24 at 89 years old. Now, we’re looking back at his life and accomplishments — here are five vital things to know.

Antoine “Fats” Domino Jr., who was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away this month, and he’ll definitely be missed. Below, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the American pianist and singer-songwriter.

1. The New Orleans singer and piano player first attracted national attention with “The Fat Man” in 1949. The rock-and-roll record sold one million copies by 1953, and Fats then crossed over to pop with “Ain’t That a Shame” in 1955. From there, he skyrocketed to fame, and recorded hits like “Blueberry Hill and “I’m Walkin’.”

2. Fats died of natural causes in New Orleans on Oct. 24, 2017. The musician did not have an autopsy, as the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office tells TMZ, and his body was then released to a funeral home. Our hearts go out to Fats Domino’s friends and family during this difficult time.

3. He nearly died in Hurricane Katrina. Fats chose to stay at his New Orleans home during the 2005 storm due to his wife Rosemary‘s poor health, and the area was badly flooded. Some fans actually thought he died, and spray-painted “RIP Fats” on his home. Fats and his family were actually rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter, and resided in Harvey, Louisiana, as their home was repaired. He was then very involved in relief efforts following the hurricane.

4. Fats has influenced countless artists over the decades. His songs have been covered by John Lennon, Yellowman, Richard Hell and many more.

5. He is survived by eight children, named Antonio, Adonica, Antoinette, Andre, Andrea, Anola, Anatole and Antoine III. His wife Rosemary passed away in 2008. See more photos of Fats Domino here.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for Fats’ loved ones in the comments below.