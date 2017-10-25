Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath: 5 Things To Know About Band Co-Founder Accused Of Rape By Ex-Member

Crystal Castles co-founder Ethan Kath has been accused of rape and assault by Alice Glass, who left the group in 2014. Here’s everything you need to know about Ethan and this horrible situation.

Alice Glass, 29, cited personal and professional reasons when she left electropunk band Crystal Castles in October 2014, but three years later, she has accused Ethan Kath, 34, of sexual, physical and mental abuse and more. Here are five things to know about Ethan.

1. Ethan and Alice founded Crystal Castles in Toronto, Ontario in 2006. They reached critical acclaim as well as commercial success with hits like “Crimewave” and “Baptism,” and have toured all over the world. Alice then announced on Facebook in October 2014 that she was leaving: “My art and my self-expression in any form has always been an attempt towards sincerity, honesty, and empathy for others. For a multitude of reasons both professional and personal I no longer feel that this is possible within Crystal Castles.” The band has continued with Ethan and a new vocalist named Edith Frances.

2. Alice accuses Ethan of rape, assault and more in an October 2017 statement on her official website. “I met ‘Ethan Kath’ (Claudio Palmieri) when I was in the 10th grade,” she writes. “The first time he took advantage of me was when I was around 15…he forced me to have sex with him or, he said, I wouldn’t be allowed to be in the band anymore.” She explains that he was “manipulative” and “exploitative,” and that he abused her both physically and emotionally for years. You can read Alice’s graphic, full statement here.

3. Ethan has responded to the accusations of alleged abuse. “I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship,” he told Pitchfork in a statement via his attorney. “Her story is pure fiction and I am consulting my lawyers as to my legal options. Fortunately, there are many witnesses who can and will confirm that I was never abusive to Alice.” Crystal Castles shows have also been cancelled following the allegations.

4. He was involved in a copyright dispute in mid-2008. Ethan used a sample from Belgian producer Lo-bat without permission in an early, unreleased demo. It was later uploaded to his label’s MySpace page without credit to the sampled song, though the label posted it without Ethan’s permission, according to reports at the time.

5. Ethan maintains an elusive identity. He is often pictured wearing hoodies that cover his face, and has used different names throughout the years.

