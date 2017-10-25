Is ‘Empire’ New? Find Out When The Show Will Return For More Season 4 Episodes

‘Empire’ season 4 is taking a break because of the World Series. There is no new episode on Oct. 25, so when will it be back? Here’s everything you need to know!

Empire will be preempted because of Game 2 of the World Series, which means no new episode on Oct. 25. None of FOX’s regularly scheduled shows will be airing. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will be facing off at 8:00 p.m. ET. It’s entirely possible that Empire will return on Nov. 1 for a new episode, but you never know with the MLB postseason. If the World Series goes the full length of 7 games, Game 7 between the Astros and Dodgers could be on Nov. 1. That means Empire would be preempted for another week and would return on Nov. 8.

When Empire returns, the show is bringing ALL the drama with it. In the final moments of the last episode before the World Series, Anika (Grace Byers) announced that she was filing for full custody of Bella, sending Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) and the rest of the Lyons into a tailspin. The Lyons are in for the fight of their lives, especially now that Anika has Angelo (Taye Diggs) and Diana DuBois (Phylicia Rashad) on her side. Diana is determined to take down the Lyons until there’s nothing left.

Will Lucious (Terrence Howard) ever get his memory back? That’s the biggest questions fans have this season. Plus, who the heck is Claudia? It’s clear Demi Moore’s character is shady AF. She’s definitely got something up her sleeve with the Lyons. In a new promo, it seems like Lucious may be remembering his past, which might include Claudia. “I remember you,” he says to her. No matter what, the Lyons have to stick together. That’s the only way they’ll get through this drama!

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking this season of Empire? Let us know your thoughts below!