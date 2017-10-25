Jill Goodacre: What Is Invasive Carcinoma, Cancer That Struck Harry Connick Jr.’s Wife?

Harry Connick Jr. and his wife Jill Goodacre are opening up about her battle with breast cancer and how she is coping. So, let’s take a closer look at the specific type of cancer she fought.

In a new interview with People, Harry Connick Jr., 50, is sharing the details on how his wife Jill Goodacre, 53, has stayed strong during her 5-year fight with breast cancer. “I was scared I was going to lose her, absolutely,” he revealed. “I wasn’t going to let her see that, but I was. I know from losing my mom that the worst can happen.” The specific type of cancer she is battled is called invasive carcinoma and here’s what you need to know. Head here to take a look at some of the Hollywood elite who have also fought breast cancer.

Invasive ductal carcinoma, or infiltrating ductal carcinoma as it’s often called, is one of the most common types of breast cancer. It’s called “ductal” because it first attacks the ducts or plumbing which carries milk to the nipples. About 80% of breast cancer is invasive ductal carcinoma. If untreated, it can spread to other tissue throughout the body. About 180,000 women are diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

But Jill and Harry’s description of her experience fighting the cancer is a different thing entirely. “It threw me right into menopause,” Jill said, referring to the medication she was taking. “And then there was the weight gain… I’ve always been a pretty fit person, and so to be just rounder and heavier and not to really be able to do much about it — that’s been hard. It’s taken a lot out of my self-confidence.”

She is now approaching five years of remission and is ready to share her story. On Thursday’s episode of Harry, she plans to open up about her experience as a cancer survivor and how she got through it.

