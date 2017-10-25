Wendy Williams Slams Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Melissa For Doing Interviews After Split: She Wants Fame

Wendy Williams went for Melissa Meeks on Oct. 25! She slammed the ‘hot felon’s ex for doing interviews after he left her for Chloe Green. Wendy said Melissa shouldn’t be talking, but ‘everybody wants to be famous.’

Melissa Meeks, was a “hot topic” on The Wendy Williams, Show on Oct. 25, and it wasn’t pretty. The host, 53, brought up a recent interview Melissa did with the U.K. TV show This Morning, where she poured her heart out about her ex, Jeremy Meeks, 33, [otherwise known as, “hot felon”]. The pair were married for eight years before he left her for Topshop heiress, Chloe Green, 26. “The hot felon’s wife is speaking out… I didn’t know we asked her anything,” Wendy joked while she laughed at a red carpet photo of Melissa. “I don’t feel as though she should have said anything.” Then, Wendy offered up her own advice: “First of all, Melissa, you’re not a celebrity; private life is so much better. Maybe she wants to be out on red carpets… Melissa I see exactly what you’re angling for, everybody wants to be famous.”

Wendy went on to explain that Melissa should take a step back from the spotlight, and focus on collected some cash. “I just find it weird that she’s talking, as opposed to sitting back and getting on with her divorce silently and waiting for him to make that money and send her that modeling money,” Wendy argued. “And, if he gets married to the Topshop girl [Chloe Green], she [Melissa] can get a piece of that money too.”

While Wendy implied that Melissa seems to be looking for fame, she sympathized with the now single mother. “He [Jeremy] stepped out on her… and now he’s dating that Topshop heiress, Chloe [Green]. In the meantime, Melissa is left holding the bag… I understand the pain; eight years of marriage… she really was civilized in speaking about him [during the interview].”

When Melissa sat down with the U.K.’s This Morning, she admitted that she’s heartbroken and wishes she still had her husband to go home to. Despite Jeremy leaving her for a younger woman, Melissa said she still loves him. However, it looks like she’s ready to move on.

In an all new interview with Inside Edition — which airs Wednesday evening, Oct. 25 — Melissa gets set up on a date with U.K. Olympic hopeful and former reality star, Theo Campbell. In a preview clip, Theo is seen arriving to Melissa’s hotel room [in London, where she traveled to for the date], with a bouquet of flowers.

In the meantime, Jeremy is spending most of his days, when he’s not working, with his new girlfriend, Chloe. The pair, who’s not afraid to flaunt their PDA for the cameras, were just spotted out to lunch in LA where Jeremy introduced Chloe to his son [Jeremy Jr], 7.

At the end of June 2017, Jeremy was in Turkey on a work trip, or so he told Melissa, according to her. However, he was photographed kissing Chloe on a yacht, which marked the first time the pair were seen together. Jeremy and Chloe eventually went public with their romance in July. And, that was around the time Jeremy filed for legal separation from Melissa [July 10].

