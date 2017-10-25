Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream — Watch Game 2 Of MLB’s World Series

Game on. The Houston Astros will try to bounce back against the Los Angeles Dodgers when they meet again in game 2 of the 2017 World Series. Watch the live stream of every pitch, home run and strikeout here on Oct. 25th at 8pm EST!

This is October baseball at it’s best. The Houston Astros are down a game after dropping the opener to the World Series to locked-in pitching of Clayton Kershaw and the dominant Los Angeles Dodgers. Houston will look to their ace, Justin Verlander, to get a big win in this second game in the best of seven series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.. Justin will be dueling against Rich Hill who is taking the mound for the Dodgers. This series could easily go the distance so every pitch counts. Don’t miss a single moment in this tremendous match-up and watch all the action online here. Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros LIVE STREAM here Via FOX Sports.

Justin has been completely lights-out in the postseason for the ‘Stros. His ERA in October is 1.46 and in his last outing the guy went 7 innings without giving up a run. Justin is in full on beast mode, totally locked-in and will be giving the Dodger hitters a tough time at the plate. Did we mention his girlfriend is supermodel Kate Upton? Yeah, the guy is a stud. Dodger’s starter Rich has a pair of starts in October with a 3.00 ERA in a couple of wins against the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rich need not go too deep in this game as he is backed-up by the most solid bullpen in the majors.

Game one saw late game heroics by Justin Turner who blasted a go-ahead, 2-run, homer in the sixth inning. That put the Dodgers on top long enough for Kenley Jansen to come in and close the door in the ninth. After this game 2, regardless of the results, these two 100+ win teams will head to Houston for games 3, 4 and 5 if needed. This is October fans, enjoy!

The Astros are ready to #EarnHistory in the #WorldSeries. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

