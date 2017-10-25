Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert 1 Year After Wild Domestic Dispute

It’s over for Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert — she filed for divorce after nine years of marriage on Oct. 24. The decision comes one year after cops were called following a vicious argument and fight between the couple that allegedly got physical.

Tamar Braxton filed to divorce her husband Vincent Herbert on Oct. 24, according to TMZ. The couple’s shocking split comes just one month before their ten-year wedding anniversary. They have been together 14 years, as Tamar’s sister, Toni Braxton, first introduced them in 2003. The details in Tamar’s court documents have not been revealed at this time, so it’s unclear how they are planning to work out custody of their four-year-old son, Logan Vincent. However, TMZ reports that the singer recently moved out of the family home, and that the two have had a “roller coaster” relationship ever since they were involved in a domestic dispute in August 2016.

The incident went down on Aug. 21, 2016, when the longtime couple was at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta. Cops were called to the scene after the pair’s fight, during which Vincent allegedly bit Tamar’s finger and drew blood. She reportedly needed stitches on her hand after the altercation. However, Vince left the scene before the cops arrived, and officials confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the argument was just a “verbal dispute” where “nothing criminal transpired.” Since Vincent wasn’t there when the cops came, he was not arrested.

One day after the fight, Tamar and Vince were photographed holding hands at LAX, and definitely appeared to be putting on a united front amidst the drama. However, there definitely seemed to be trouble in paradise for a bit of time at that point — a month before, there were rumors that the couple was headed for a split after she allegedly cheated, although she was quick to shoot those reports down. Now, the breakup is for REAL, though.

