’13 Reason Why’ Star Uriah Shelton Accused Of Brutally Kicking Ex-Girlfriend In The Stomach

Actor Uriah Shelton is in big trouble! The '13 Reasons Why' star has been accused of violently kicking his ex girlfriend in the stomach

Well this is incredibly disturbing. Actor Uriah Shelton, 20, who appeared on Girl Meets World and the Netflix limited series 13 Reasons Why and has been accused of brutally attacking a girl he used to date. The pair had a “friends with benefits” type of situation where apparently they were pals who would hook up every now and then according to court documents she recently filed and were later obtained by TMZ. According to the site, the pair got in a an argument and she tried to prevent him from leaving in his truck. The unnamed victim says he responded by giving her a hard kick to her mid-section that left her in terrible pain.

In the documents, she claims that Shelton has trained at MMA fighting, so he has a really powerful kick that left her with “inflamed intestines and bruising to muscles.” Ouch! That sounds awful. She also alleges that she felt threatened when he talked about his firearm collection with her. She now has a restraining order against the actor, where a judge has ordered him to now stay 100 yards away from his ex-BFF with benefits. See pics from 13 Reasons Why, here.

As for the star, who has been acting since the age of 10, his rep claims that Shelton would never try to hurt anyone. He would “never harm another person and is currently unavailable for comment,” according to a statement released to TMZ. These days the actor doesn’t have much on the horizon, as his imdb.com page doesn’t have any new projects in the pipeline. He does have a role in the indie film Flock of Four which will be released later in 2017. He’s best known to TV audiences for playing Joshua Matthews for three seasons on Girl Meets World from 2014-2017.

