Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Romantic Trip To Houston — Lunch Date Details Revealed

Kylie Jenner is on the move! The allegedly pregnant 20-year-old flew to Houston with baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, recently to hang out in his hometown. The couple weren’t homebodies either, as they went out for pizza and managed to go unrecognized! How can people NOT know they are in the presence of Kylizzle!?! E! News reports that the couple stopped in to MOD pizza in Houston on Oct. 24 and grabbed a pie to go. “Kylie and Travis came in right after the lunch rush. There were only about 8 people total in the restaurant,” the eyewitness told the site. “They came in at the perfect time because no one was in here.”

The insider added, “They both came in together and Kylie ordered a pepperoni pizza and then she and Travis walked back to the car with their guards. Their guards then came back in and paid for the pizza and picked it up.” Since the couple got the pizza to go and sat in their ride, the source said that they”didn’t attract too much attention to themselves.” While the eyewitness didn’t see any PDA between the pair, Travis did come in and retrieve Kylie’s cell phone after she left it on the counter. What a gentleman. And what a shocker that Kylie could be without her phone for even one second! Those pregnancy hormones must be messing with her brain for her to forget her precious device.

A Twitter user claims to have seen the couple riding down Houston’s Spring Street the same day in a Lamborghini. This wouldn’t be the first time the pair has returned to Travis’ hometown. They sat court side at a Houston Rockets game back in April, which was one of their first big public appearances after Kylie and Travis started dating. They later went shopping at a local mall.

Rapper Travis bought his family a sweet new crib in Houston for Christmas in 2016, sharing the heartwarming video on his Instagram stories and a photo of the lavish backyard pool with the caption, “Gave my family a present I been working on my whole life. A home. Very thankful.” There’s no word on if Kylie and Travis stopped by to see their reported baby’s future grandparents, but how could Travis’ mom and dad not want to see how Ky’s alleged pregnancy is coming along. The reality star reportedly met his family in September, after stories of her expecting the couple’s first child dropped.

ASTROS PLAYING AT WORLD SERIES, ELLEN AT UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON, KYLIE JENNER CRUISING AROUND SPRING WITH A LAMBO WOW I LOVE MY CITY. — spooky moe (@Moejaberr) October 24, 2017

