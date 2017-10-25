The Weeknd Wants To Apologize To Bella Hadid For Breakup After Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Reunite

The Weeknd wants to make amends with ex Bella Hadid and apologize for their rocky ending, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Could it be because of Selena Gomez’s reunion with Justin Bieber?

The Weeknd, 27, is feeling sorry for the bad breakup between him and his ex Bella Hadid, 21, and wants to apologize after girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, was seen reuniting with her ex Justin Bieber, 23. “Now that Selena and Justin are talking again The Weeknd feels inspired to reconnect with Bella and reestablish a friendship with her,” a source close to the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He feels like he owes Bella an apology for some stuff that went down. He really hopes they can talk it all out. It’s important to him to keep positive vibes with the people in his life and Bella will always hold a dear place in his heart. He wants to make things right with her so they can be cool again.” See some photos of Selena with Justin and The Weeknd here!

The Weeknd and Bella dated for over a year before breaking up in Nov. 2016. The model appeared in The Weeknd’s video for his song, “In the Night” and hit it off after they were seen together at Coachella. Although there was no reason given for their split, there is some speculation that their demanding schedules were to blame.

Justin was spotted spending time over Selena’s house on Oct. 22 after not having seen each other for years. The Weeknd has been busy on tour and wasn’t able to join the friends, but there have been reports that he is totally cool with the former lovebirds hanging out. After Selena’s scary kidney transplant due to her battle with lupus, it seems the songstress is grateful for another day and wants to patch up any rough ties she may have had in the past. In addition to Justin, she reunited with old friend Demi Lovato, 25, at the InStyle Awards.

