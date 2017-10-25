‘RHONJ’ Preview: Melissa & Teresa Work Together Professionally For The First Time & Sparks Fly

UH-OH! Has Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s alliance come to an end? In this EXCLUSIVE clip from Wednesday’s episode, the two go at it while discussing their restaurant collaboration and the claws come out!

Trouble in paradise? Well, it seems that way for Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga during this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey! In this EXCLUSIVE clip, obtained by HollywoodLife.com, Tre, Melissa and Melissa’s husband/Tre’s brother, Joe Gorga all meet to discuss their future business plans. As you may know, the three joined forces to open up a restaurant — Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza — to honor Tre and Joe’s late mother, Antonio Gorga. Antonio sadly passed in March 2017 at the age of 66. However, as the family’s restaurant opening quickly approaches, tensions run high between Melissa and Teresa, as they are forced to work together professionally for the very first time.

In the clip, Teresa and Melissa’s argument sparks when Melissa shows up late to the meeting. And, then they go back and forth about a slew of other passive aggressive topics that have nothing to do with the original argument or the restaurant. Classic, New Jersey housewives, right? Eventually, Teresa becomes pissed when Melissa says something along the lines of Teresa needing to be more strict with her kids, so Tre says in the confessional. And, things just escalate from there. Finally, their argument transitions into why they’re there, the restaurant. After Teresa says she plans to be in the kitchen cooking and “work, work working,” she challenges Melissa and inquires if she’ll be doing the same. Come on now, everyone knows Melissa is a clothing store owner, who’s not looking to double up on the workload. So, she compromises and offers to be the hostess. Well, Tre is not having that. Will Teresa and Melissa go back to their old ways… you know, when they basically hated each other? — Check out the clip below!

Elsewhere in the episode — which airs on Bravo, Wednesday at 9 PM ET — Siggy throws a cocktail party. However, her anger over the cake drama, where Teresa and Melissa destroyed Melissa’s birthday cake in Boca, comes back to haunt Melissa. Meanwhile, Danielle reveals a secret to Teresa that could potentially destroy Teresa’s friendship with Dolores. The tea is hot this week, guys! We can’t wait to tune in!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tre and Melissa working together professionally is a good idea?