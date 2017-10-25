Tamara Braun Returning To ‘General Hospital’ — Is She Coming Back As Carly?

Talk about a blast from the past! ‘General Hospital’ fan fave Tamara Braun will be making her way back to the soap opera. She played Carly before Laura Wright, so what’s the deal? Is she going to play Carly again?!

Tamara Braun, 46, who played Carly Corinthos on General Hospital from 2001 to 2005, will be returning to the ABC daytime soap on Nov. 21, EW reports. But she’s not going to be playing Carly, the character currently being portrayed by Laura Wright, 47. Tamara will play a whole new character, and the details about that character are being kept under wraps. Will her character be connected to Steve Burton, 47, who made his big return to GH in Sept. 2017? Daytime Confidential reports that Tamara will play a “new-but-pivotal role tied to the upcoming ‘Tale of Two Jasons’ saga.” WHOA! Just when you thought the Jason storyline couldn’t get juicier!

During her time on General Hospital, Tamara was nominated for an Emmy for her performance as the on-again, off-again love of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Tamara and Steve had incredible chemistry as Carly and Jason. Their friendship was something fans always looked forward to when watching the sudser. Carly and Jason have always been overprotective when it comes to each other, and Tamara and Steve really honed in on that during their onscreen time together.

After Tamara left GH, she went on to play Reese on All My Children and Ava on Days of Our Lives from 2008 to 2016. She won an Emmy for her role on the NBC soap. Tamara is one incredible performer. Do you remember when Ric (Rick Hearst) kept her in the panic room? What about the dramatic birth of Morgan? You know she’s going to knock this new General Hospital role out of the park. The ABC soap airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.

