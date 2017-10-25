Tamar Braxton Removes Her Wedding Ring For Good In ‘Tamar & Vince’ Season 5 Trailer

It’s over. Just hours after revealing their divorce news, the first trailer for ‘Tamar & Vince’s fifth — possibly final? — season has been released. Not only does it chronicle the end of their marriage, but also the first steps of Tamar moving forward without Vince.

Tamar Braxton, 40, says goodbye to married in life in the new trailer for Tamar & Vince. “I think you should get another manager before you want to get another husband,” Tamar’s friend, Tiny, tells her in the intense first look at the couple’s fifth season. Vince Herbert, 44, can also be seen telling Tamar that she’s “hard to manage”. However, what’s most interesting about the trailer is that it focuses on Tamar and the journey she appears to be taking — including, potentially, apartment hunting. Within the first 10 seconds of the trailer we see Tamar exploring an empty apartment and balcony by herself. Does this mean she’s already moved out of the home she once shared with Vince? Make sure to watch the trailer in full above.

“With everything that I’ve been through this past year, I have chosen to overcome,” Tamar can be heard saying. We then see Tamar working on her new album, rekindling her friendship with Tiny, and revealing that she no longer has time for “shenanigans.” Tamar continues, “This album has everything to do with finding myself.” The singer also reveals that her album started off being inspired by her parents divorce, and then slowly but surely became about her own life. As previously reported by HollywoodLife.com, Tamar and Vince have officially filed for divorce from each other after nine years of marriage. For reference, Vince is also Tamar’s manager — which is also the focus of the trailer.

Tamar & Vince will return to WeTV on November 9 at 9pm ET/8c.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the new trailer for Tamar & Vince? Do YOU think the show can continue after their divorce? Comment below, let us know!