Stevie J Vs Joseline: ‘L&HH’ Stars Will Face Off In Court Over Daughter In 2018 — Trial Details

‘L&HH’ stars Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez are shockingly heading to court for an intense trial over for their baby daughter. Get the details about their tough custody and child support battle here!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta exes Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, will finally go to court to fight over their baby daughter, Bonnie Bella, during a trial in 2018, according to Bossip. The former couple were having a hard time to settle on custody arrangements and child support amounts, so they are taking it to the legal house. Last year, Joseline even sued Stevie J over having access to Bonnie and whether or not he’s paying what he should be. The trial is set to begin on Jan. 8, 2018. Sounds like tons of drama! See some pics of Stevie J and Joseline in happier times here.

Throughout their tumultuous relationship, there have been accusations of both violence and serious drug abuse from both sides. There was also a problem with the baby not being able to be detected off a baby monitor for many weeks in Sept. 2017, which caused a judge to order the parents not to let the baby leave the state for more than two weeks. There was also an order for Stevie J and Joseline to be drug tested.

After Josline claimed that she married Stevie J in 2013, Stevie J admitted in 2016 that they faked the marriage for publicity and were only ever involved in a long term relationship. They broke up on the fifth season of Love & Hip Hop but have been on and off ever since. Joseline first announced she was expecting Bonnie during the fifth season reunion of the show and Bonnie was born in Dec. 2016. We hope these two can work things out soon for the sake of their own lives and of course, little Bonnie’s!

