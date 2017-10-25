Shemar Moore Returns To ‘Criminal Minds’ & Reunites With His Baby Girl — Watch Sneak Peek

Oh, the feels! Shemar Moore makes his triumphant return to ‘Criminal Minds’ on Oct. 25, and this preview will make you tear up. Shemar’s Derek Morgan comes back to help his ‘baby girl’ when she needs him.

Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) walks back into the BAU for a very special episode of Criminal Minds. “Baby girl, it’s me,” Derek says before surprising Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). “This is everything!” she tells him. They pick up right where they left off, as if no time has passed between them. Derek returns when Garcia is at her lowest over a case. Things get personal when the case has to deal with her past, but Derek comes back to comfort his baby girl just in the knick of time.

Derek and Garcia’s reunion is going to be emotional, to say the least. Their relationship is one of the many bright spots of the show. In the final moments of a promo for the Oct. 25 episode, Derek hugs Garcia and tells her, “I got you, okay? I got you.” We can feel the tears coming now!

Shemar left Criminal Minds at the end of season 11. He had been with the show since its first season. Shemar returned for the season 12 finale. Shemar’s character left the BAU to begin the next stage of his life with his family. Even though he stepped away from Garcia, he told her that she would always be his “original baby girl.”

Shemar’s return to the hit CBS show comes just one week ahead of the premiere of his new drama, S.W.A.T. Shemar is staying with CBS, so hopefully he’ll stop by Criminal Minds again soon! Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Derek will return to Criminal Minds again? Let us know your thoughts below!