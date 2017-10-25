Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s Mutual Friend Reveals It Gets ‘Awkward’ Between Exes

Photographer Alfredo Flores dished in a new interview about how tough it is being friends with both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. He manages, though, despite it being a little ‘awkward’ sometimes. Read more, here!

Though Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are finally hanging out together again, things have been a little tense, to put it lightly. At least that’s what photographer Alfredo Flores says! Alfredo, who’s both Ariana Grande and Selena’s photographer — and also really close with Sel — is total besties with Justin, too. He never let their breakup affect his friendships, even though he says sometimes it’s hard.

“I try not to let it get awkward,” Alfredo told Refinery29. “Me and Selena are still friends [and] I try to keep everything separate, because at the end of the day, even though we’re all friends, we also work together. We’re all in the same industry, so you have no choice but to find ways to keep it separate.” That’s professional and practical. There’s really nothing worse than when a breakup affects the friend group. Alfredo’s managed to escape that mayhem. He’s closer to Justin than he is to Selena, but they’re still tight!

“Me and Justin are very close; he’s one of my best friends,” Alfredo said. “Right now I’m trying to support him as he takes a different journey with Christianity. I grew up really religious, so I like going to church with him, going to Bible study with him, and talking about Jesus with him. It’s just so easy with him, because we have so much fun together no matter what we’re doing.” So sweet! He must be so relieved that Justin and Selena were spotted spending time together. It’s going to make things so much easier. Maybe he can tell us if Justin’s new song “Faithful” is actually about Selena?

