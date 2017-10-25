At first glance, Selena was chic and cool in a little black dress at the ‘InStyle’ Awards, but then we looked down, and saw her shoes! Find out why they didn’t match below!

Obviously, one must have style when attending the InStyle Awards. Selena Gomez, 25, looked sexy and stunning in a black dress by Jacquemus at the event on October 23, and rocked some unexpected footwear. Her Jacquemus shoes were the same from the front, but with wildly different heels. One had a cork heel, with a brown sphere in the middle, while the other had a large orange sphere instead of a spiked stiletto. The strappy, nude sandals were flattering, and elongated her legs from the front. And then, they were a total party in the back!

Jacquemus heels are known for their different styles, often showcasing one heel with a circle design and another with a square, or pumps with different heel colors. They also have styles that mirror each other. The heels are always coordinated, but very frequently not exactly the same. We love that! Such a cool way to make a style statement.

This whole “mismatched” shoe debacle reminds me of when Nicole Kidman wore mismatched Calvin Klein shoes at the Emmys and everyone freaked the F out! Lady Gaga wore “mismatched” American flag shoes while performing at the Super Bowl in 2016 — it’s clearly a trend! Would you try it?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena Gomez’s mismatched shoes?