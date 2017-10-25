Rihanna’s Friends Suspect That She’s Pregnant With First Child, Claims New Report

Does Rihanna have a bun in the oven? RiRi’s friends allegedly think she might be expecting her first baby, according to a shocking new report. Could you just imagine?!

We can’t keep up with all these pregnancy rumors. Rihanna, 29, is the newest celebrity to stir up some baby buzz – at least amongst her friends, claims a new report. “Her friends are saying that she might be pregnant!” an insider told OK! magazine. The reported, potential dad-to-be is her current boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 29, who the star has been dating since this past summer. “They are very much in love,” the insider insists. “Rihanna’s always said she wanted a family. This could be the blessing she was waiting for.” Of course, RiRi hasn’t made any sort of pregnancy announcement, so this is all speculation. We’ve reached out to the singer’s rep regarding these new claims, but have yet to hear back.

What Rihanna has been happy to talk about recently is her love of her curvier figure. “Well, I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day — the next week — I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?” the founder of Fenty Beauty told The Cut in an Oct. 13 interview. “I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning. I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing. And then, if you take it further, it’s like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?” See photos of Rihanna’s sexiest looks here!

The Fenty x Puma designer has also recently trolled herself over her own love life. She shared a sexy pic on Instagram as per usual on Oct. 22, but it’s her relatable caption that we were living for. “When you hang up on em, then call right back. #firstofallimcrazy #secondofalliwasntdone,” the Barbadian babe wrote. While her self drag was super hilarious, we also can’t help but wonder if the confession was meant to shed some light on her relationship with Hassan. The couple were last spotted at 2 A.M. on Sept. 29 when they grabbed a bite to eat at Park Chinois Chinese restaurant in Mayfair. Could RiRi be expecting a child with Hassan? Possibly, but we won’t believe it until the “Wild Thoughts” singer speaks out about it herself.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about these claims that Rihanna’s friends think she might be expecting? Let us know below!