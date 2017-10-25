Fergus has some experience with the ladies! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek from the Oct. 29 episode of ‘Outlander,’ the very charming Fergus teaches Ian the art of seduction by admitting just how his first time went down.

“She’s enchanting,” Fergus (Cesar Domboy) says to Ian (John Bell) when they spot a beautiful woman in the distance. When Ian agrees that she’s gorgeous, Fergus waves her over. A very nervous Ian asks Fergus what he’s up to. “Tonight is the night you do more than just look,” Fergus says. That’s when Ian reveals he’s never had sex before. He immediately asks Fergus how old he was when he first bedded a lass.

Fergus reveals he was 15 years old when he lost his virginity in a ménage à trois. Ooh la la! Ian has no idea what that means, so Fergus explains how he slept with two women at once! The little lothario! Ian is beyond stunned at what Fergus calls a “religious experience.” Ian’s nerves continue to get the best of him, so Fergus teaches the lad his ways. “First, you must look into her eyes and tell her how beautiful she is,” Fergus advises. “Second, off her drink. Whatever her heart desires.” He then adds that Ian should repeat steps one and two. Will Ian take Fergus’s advice and take the beautiful lass to bed? We’ll just have to wait and see!

Also during the Oct. 29 episode, in the wake of her reunion with Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) follows her conscience as a surgeon in the aftermath of a violent confrontation. Jamie tries to evade the reach of the Crown as its representative closes in on his illegal dealings. Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

HollywoodLifers, how do you like the new Fergus? How are you liking Outlander season 3? Let us know!