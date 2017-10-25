‘Total Divas’ is back, and with this first look at Season 7, we get to see Nikki Bella trying on a wedding dress! Could it be the one she’s chosen to walk down the aisle with? Watch!

Did Nikki Bella say yes to the dress?! In this newly released super tease for Season 7 of Total Divas, Nikki Bella can be seen trying on a wedding dress, just months after John Cena‘s romantic proposal. “I’m getting married!” Nikki says while trying on a sexy low-cut wedding dress, which you can see in the photo above. “It’s amazing,” her twin sister, Brie, says upon seeing the gown, and we couldn’t agree more! Could this be the dress Nikki chose to walk down the aisle with? Only time will tell, but it has our seal of approval! Click here to see more pics from Total Divas.

And don’t think Nikki’s having all the fun when it comes to wedding planning. Contrary to what you may have thought, John is actually “excited” to help prep for their big day. “No, I am [playing a part in the wedding planning],” he previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I am and I’m excited about it. It’s not something that I’m just taking for granted,” he gushed. Isn’t that so sweet? John wouldn’t give us many more details about their wedding, but he did say this: “I certainly know that I’ll be there [at the wedding],” he laughed, adding, “It is a big part!”

As we previously told you, Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend during WrestleMania 33, on April 2, 2017, in front of thousands of people. It was a breathtaking moment, and one we’ll never forget! We can’t wait to see their wedding planning unfold when Total Divas premieres in just a few days!

Season 7 of Total Divas premieres Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. on E!

