Gorgeous Female Hot Felon, 20: Mugshot Goes Viral As Strangers Rave About Her Beauty — See Pic

A female gang member from California has been labeled the new hot felon after her mugshot went viral and the internet was captivated by her beauty. Check out the photo making waves here!

Mirella Ponce, 20, was arrested 0n a weapon charge in Fresno, CA on Oct. 23 and her good looking mugshot has been making its rounds and causing her to be dubbed the new hot felon. In the photo, Mirella can be seen with a serious expression showcasing her made up face, long dark hair, and several colorful tattoos from her neck down to her chest. The beauty, who is a member of the Tiny Rascal Gang, was stopped by police while in a vehicle with her infant child and a loaded lilac colored gun, according to Dailymail. She was arrested along with two other members of the gang.

The mugshot was originally shared on the Fresno Police Department’s Facebook page and quickly went viral. Mirella has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a stolen firearm, which are both felonies. Her bail was set at $50,000. After the mugshot received almost 4,000 shares, thousands of comments came from social media users who had various things to say about her looks and some even said they would bail her out.

The original hot felon that first made a mugshot appear more like a glamour shot, was fellow Californian Jeremy Meeks, 33, whose mugshot was posted on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page after he was arrested in 2014 during a gang sweep. Since then, his personal life has made top headlines and he’s become a household name. We wonder if the same will happen for Mirella. Only time will tell but until then, we have her mugshot to keep us entertained!

