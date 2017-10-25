How horrific. Actress Natassia Malthe claims uber movie producer Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped her without a condom and proposed a threesome before masturbating in front of her.

Another woman is accusing uber movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. This time, actress Natassia Malthe has come forward, claiming Harvey allegedly raped her (without a condom!) and proposed a threesome. And he allegedly did all of this before masturbating in front of her in her London hotel room in February 2010. Natassia, 43, revealed this startling information during a press conference in NYC on Wednesday, Oct. 25, when she sat beside her attorney, Gloria Allred. The video was posted by TMZ, but you can view it below!

Natassia, who has appeared in over 50 films throughout her career, including 2005’s Elektra, claims she laid still during the alleged sexual assault and played dead. “I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end,” she said. “I was like a dead person. Afterwards, lay there in complete disgust.” Then, just days later, Harvey invited her to the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills to discuss a movie role, where she was confronted by him in nothing but a bathrobe. He was also with another woman. The unidentified woman soon took off her clothes and gave Harvey oral sex, as he requested a threesome. After Natassia refused, they both laughed at her.

“Afterwards, I called Harvey and yelled at him for putting me through that,” she said. “I told him that the opportunity of having a part in his upcoming movie was not worth what he wanted me to do in exchange. He became angry and said that he had given me an amazing opportunity and that I was an `ungrateful c–t.”

Natassia claims she has a meeting scheduled with The Weinstein Co. Board of Directors to discuss a victims fund. Watch her full press conference below.