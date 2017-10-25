Michigan Teens Denied Bail After Murder Charges: Everything We Know About The 5 Suspects

The 5 boys charged with 2nd-degree murder after throwing a rock from an overpass, may just be teens, but they’re still being charged as adults! Most recently, they were even denied bail! Get all the details here.

Just last week, five teen boys: Kyle Anger, 17, and four 15-year-olds, Trevor Gray, Mikaydyn Payne, Alexander Miller, and Mark Sekelsky, were arrested in connection with throwing a rock, which fatally struck a Michigan father. At the teens’ arraignment, which took place on Oct. 24, the boys were denied bail by a judge. On top of that, the youngsters are being tried as adults in this shocking case. Not only have the five been charged with second-degree murder, they’ve also been charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, and malicious destruction of property, according to MLive. Click here to see some of the saddest deaths of 2017.

All the boys arrived in court with somber faces, according to People magazine, and they were arraigned before Genesee District Judge William H. Crawford II in connection with the death of 32-year-old father Kenneth Andrew White. What happened to Kenneth is absolutely horrific — and the scariest part is that it could have been any of us! Kenneth was riding home from work when he was struck in the face, head, and chest by a rock that crashed through the windshield of the van he was sitting in as a passenger. The teens are being accused of throwing that 6-pound rock off of the overpass before it killed Kenneth.

Each teenager, according to The Washington Post, entered not guilty pleas. One of the teenagers however, turned himself in to the Genesee County Jail after police sought the public’s help in trying to track down the suspects. The other four were then arrested. Kyle is the one who allegedly threw the rock that killed Kenneth on Oct. 18, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told People. If convicted, all five face up to life in prison. The boys apparently threw multiple rocks off the overpass that day — including one that reportedly weighed 20 pounds!

“To propel the size of boulder down from the Dodge Road overpass to a 70 mph vehicle that’s headed southbound, you ought to know — a reasonable person would know — that that is creating a high risk of great bodily harm, or in this case, death,” David said at a news conference on Oct. 23. David also said that Kenneth’s cause of death was noted as a homicide, with blunt force trauma to the head and chest. There were even lacerations and abrasions to the victim’s head and face, as well as a skull fracture and injury to the brain. On top of that, Kenneth also suffered from a broken clavicle and broken upper ribs.

Kenneth shared a five-year-old son with his fiancee, Amiee Cagle, who is beyond heartbroken about his senseless death. “He keeps asking about his daddy,” Amiee told CNN affiliate WJRT. “And to tell him he’s not coming back has been hard. I try to explain. He’s so young, he’s only five, he doesn’t understand.” A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the teens on Nov. 2.

