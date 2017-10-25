Wait – LeBron James did what? A furious Michael Rapaport called out King James, accusing the Cleveland cavaliers star of being a rude ‘motherf*cker’ who once treated Michael’s kids like trash!

“As far as athletes, because I have such respect for athletes…I’ve never asked athlete that I’ve met for tickets, for sneakers. Dr. J [Julius Erving, 67] and Magic Johnson, I’ve asked for a picture. As far as athletes, I just want to enjoy them,” Michael Rapaport, 47, said during the Oct. 24 edition of 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club. The actor had dropped by to promote his new book, This Book Has Balls: Sports Rants from the MVP of Talking Trash, in which he claims LeBron James, 32, dissed him and his family back in the day. “The thing that happened with LeBron…out of all the athletes and celebrities I’ve ever met, my kids have met everybody…when they ran into LeBron, he dissed my kids. Like he gave them the f*cking Heisman and turned his back to them.”

Wait a minute. What’s caused King James to give Michael’s kids this brutal cold shoulder? A bit of miscommunication, it seems. The Hitch actor said that he eventually heard that a friend of a friend might have slept with a friend of a friend of LeBron’s, and King James was just caught up in the world’s worst game of Telephone. Still, Michael thought that was no reason for him to be rude to his boys. “It has nothing to do with a 10 and an 8-year-old…they ain’t trying to get a selfie. Just give ’em a pound and a smile,” he said. “Don’t play me and my kids.”

“Out of all the athletes, out of all the celebrities, out of all the rappers I’ve ever met — especially with my kids — that was the only motherf*cker that ever did that. And I was like, ‘Hell f**kin’ no,’” Michael added.

Damn. Here’s hoping LeBron and Michael can patch things up. Family is important to the Cavs star. In fact, he just threw a massive birthday party for his three-year-old daughter, Zhuri, on Oct. 22. King James treated his girl like a princess by throwing her a Moana-themed party with balloons, bounce houses and a tropical buffet. Maybe after LeBron hears Michael’s fury, these two can squash that beef and perhaps Michael’s kids could get that long-delayed “pounds a smile?”

