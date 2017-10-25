Selena Gomez Sweetly Admits The Weeknd Takes Her ‘Places She’s Never Been’ On ‘Wolves’

Banger alert! We’ve been teased about Selena Gomez’s collaboration with Marshmello for what seems like ages now, and it’s finally here. Listen to her profess her love for The Weeknd on ‘Wolves!’

Selena Gomez, 25, has joined the mellogang, and we’re here for it! She’s teamed up with EDM producer/DJ Marshmello, 21, for “Wolves” and it’s a total jam. Listen to the new song, which dropped today, Oct. 25, above!

Sel references a lover on the track, singing, “I’ve looked for love in every stranger/Took too much to ease the anger/All for you, yeah, all for you.” She has to be talking about The Weeknd, 27, don’t you think? “I’ve been running through the jungle/I’ve been crying with the wolves/To get to you, oh, to get to you,” she croons. Aww!

We’ve known about the song since August, but Sel didn’t confirm it until mere days before it dropped, sharing adorable pics of her wearing her very own pink Marshmello helmet on Twitter Oct. 19. “Selenators, meet the mellogang,” she captioned a pic of her and the DJ hanging out on the carpet of a living room. She also posted a shot of them eating popcorn on the couch together — so cute! Marshmello teased the track back in September, too, telling a fan on Twitter that it was “Coming very very soon!”

“He’s so cool! It’s kind of in his world and I’m stepping into it and bringing my style, too,” Sel said of Marshmello in a recent interview with Energy 103.7 FM in San Diego. “It’s beautiful,” she added. “It’s one of my favorite songs.” See more pics of Selena Gomez.

Check our more of the lyrics to “Wolves:”

Your fingertips trace my skin

To places I have never been

Blindly I am following

Break down these walls and come on in

