Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Reportedly Arrested For Possession Of Child Porn

Bruce Paddock, brother of the Las Vegas shooter, was reportedly arrested for alleged possession of child porn. The investigation into the crime allegedly began before the shooting. We have the details.

Bruce Paddock was allegedly taken into custody in North Hollywood on October 25 at an assisted living home where he resides. Bruce, the brother of Stephen Paddock, the man who shot 600 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas, was reportedly arrested for alleged possession of child pornography found on his computer, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ. The investigation into the alleged crime was reportedly in the works long before Stephen’s massacre in Las Vegas.

That means that while Bruce was on national news speaking about his brother’s horrific crime, he was allegedly being targeted by a joint task force between the FBI and the LAPD. The law enforcement officials were actually having trouble tracking him down, according to TMZ, so his multiple press appearances reportedly helped them pinpoint where he lived. The investigation reportedly began when cops were tipped off that there was allegedly child porn on his computer. They then got a search warrant and reportedly arrested him at the assisted living facility. It’s unclear who spoke to the police, but after obtaining the search warrant they allegedly found porn on his computer.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Bruce Paddock was arrested for alleged possession of child porn? Let us know.