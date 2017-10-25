Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Share Similar Odd Cravings For Peanut Butter, Pickles & More

The Kardashian sisters are crazy close, so it’s no wonder they’d have similar pregnancies. An insider told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the reportedly pregnant Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are sharing some weird cravings.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, are both reportedly pregnant with their first child. While Ky is allegedly having a girl and Khloe is reportedly carrying a boy, their pregnancies do have a few things in common. Well, food-related things that is! A source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the siblings are both dealing with some intense cravings. See pics of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy right here.

“Pregnant sisters Khloe and Kylie are sharing some odd similar food cravings during their pregnancies,” the insider said. “Kylie got together with Khloe recently and they were both shocked to learn that they are both really into the same foods while expecting. Most everyone can relate to craving pizza and ice cream, which Kylie and Khloe can’t seem to get enough of lately, but oddly they are also both really into peanut butter and pickles too.” Ah, that is super weird but also amazingly adorable. What a fun experience to not just go through a pregnancy with your partner (Kylie is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby and Khloe with beau Tristan Thompson‘s) but your sister too!.

“Kylie has been putting peanut butter on everything lately — toast, crackers, celery and cookies — while Khloe has been eating it straight out of the jar,” the source continued. “Then the girls laughed when they both discovered a new passion for pickles too. They feel like the only explanation is that the pregnancy has brought them totally in sync. The funny food cravings and this pregnancy has made them tighter than ever, they feel connected like never before.”

