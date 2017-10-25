Kit Harington Wants This ‘Really Sick’ Twist For Jon Snow & Daenerys In ‘GoT’ Season 8

If Kit Harington had it his way when it comes to ‘Game of Thrones,’ he’d be hoping for this ‘really sick’ turn for Jon Snow and Daenerys. Does he want them to end up together after he finds out she’s his aunt?

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally acted on their feelings and had sex in the season 7 Game of Thrones finale, not knowing that they’re related. Kit has a very interesting plot idea in mind for Jon Snow’s reaction to finding out that the girl he banged is actually his aunt. “I really hope that he just nods slowly and goes, ‘Damned right’,” he told The Guardian. “Something really horribly inappropriate, and you find out Jon’s had a really sick mind the whole time. That’s the way I’d love to play it. I’ll try it for one take, anyway.”

Honestly, given some of crazy characters we’ve encountered over the course of Game of Thrones, this Jon Snow reaction wouldn’t come as a total surprise. Plus, incest isn’t exactly rare on the show. Jaime and Cersei have had an incestuous relationship for years. Jon Snow probably won’t have the exact reaction Kit has in mind, but we don’t see him turning away from Daenerys for good.

The deed has been done, after all. The whole relationship is definitely a little gross, but at least they’re not brother and sister! There’s just something magnetic about Jon Snow and Daenerys. They’re drawn to each other, and their sex scene was seriously steamy. Kit admits that filming the highly-anticipated Jon Snow and Daenerys sex scene with Emilia wasn’t awkward at all.

“But we were very good friends by the time we got to the sex scene,” Kit says. “Which is really weird. Usually, you’d turn up and you’d know the actor, but you’re not best mates. The main thing was trying not to laugh. It was like, OK, if we laugh, we’ll never get this scene done, so we’ve got to do minimal takes, then we can crack up about it afterwards.”

Game of Thrones season 8 is currently filming. The final season will premiere in either 2018 or 2019.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jon Snow and Daenerys are endgame? Let us know!