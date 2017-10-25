Kim K’s ‘Curious’ To Hear Taylor Swift’s New Album: Is She Prepping An Epic Clap-Back?

Kim Kardashian has a lot going on right now, so the last thing on her mind is Taylor Swift’s new album, right? Eh, not so much. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Kim can’t wait to hear what Taylor has coming for her when ‘Reputation’ drops.

Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album Reputation has already got, well, a reputation. The 27-year-old singer has already released three songs — “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?” and “Gorgeous” — from her new project and the diss tracks are reportedly just the beginning of the storm Tay plans to unleash when the album drops on Nov. 20. So far, her main targets have been Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Katy Perry and ex Calvin Harris. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is interested to see what else Tay has to say about her on the remainder of the album.

“Taylor is on Kim’s radar, she’s very curious to see what’s going to be said on her upcoming album,” a source close to Kim told us. “But unless it’s something really extreme that she feels has to be addressed it’s likely she’ll stay quiet. She’s happy and focused on her blessings. Her goal is to avoid getting dragged into negative drama. She’s going to do her best not to feed into it.” Now that’s called taking the high road, something Kim hasn’t always done in the past in her and Kanye’s feud with Taylor. Click here to see pics from Tay’s “…Ready For It” video.

When Kanye’s track “Famous” came out — a song that hit Tay hard with a diss — Kim revealed that Kanye had spoken to the “Shake It Off” singer about the lyrics before releasing the single. Many fans came for Taylor after that, as she had expressed anger over the song. We’ll if Kim preps another epic clap-back this time around when Reputation drops.

