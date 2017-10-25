Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Expecting A Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson

While girls reign supreme in the Kardashian fam, a new report claims Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby BOY! Breaking with the norm, we can totally see Khloe being an amazing mom to a son. Get the details here!

Looks like we’ve got a little basketball player on our hands! Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly pregnant with a precious baby boy, and we could not be more thrilled for the reality star and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. This exciting news was reported by US Weekly on Oct. 25 after speaking with “multiple sources.” The insiders also revealed that Khloe is maintaining her healthy lifestyle throughout this first pregnancy of hers, and she’s already 22 months along! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

Although Khlo-Money is “hungrier than ever,” according to one of the publication’s sources, the mom-to-be has been opting for “smaller meals throughout the day” in an effort to stay on track with her diet while still eating enough for two. She’s also been continuing her workouts, but she HAS lessened their intensity. Apparently she’s doing “more cardio” and “less intensive” workouts, the insider added. The mag also noted that Khloe paid a visit to a specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA for her 20-week checkup on October 9. That puts the star past her 22-week mark at this point, which means she’s already more than halfway done with her pregnancy! Where has the time gone?

Not only does Khloe have a baby on the way though, but she may also have a wedding to plan for eventually too! After all, her relationship with Tristan is reportedly going strong. “Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the insider told the mag. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloe doesn’t want to rush into anything.” Meanwhile, Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are also expecting little ones! Kylie is reportedly pregnant with a baby girl while Kim is also expecting a girl, but via surrogate. All three sisters are due early next year!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you believe Khloe is truly having a baby BOY? Are you excited for her and Tristan?