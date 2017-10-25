Hilarie Burton’s Husband Applauds Her ‘Bravery’ For Sharing Ben Affleck Groping Accusations

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is sending major public praise to his wife, Hilarie Burton, after she publicly put Ben Affleck on blast for allegedly groping her breast in 2003. See his sweet message here.

Hilarie Burton has the support of her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, after publicly accusing Ben Affleck of touching her breast on TRL in 2003. For the first time since the One Tree Hill star called Ben out for this alleged groping on Oct. 10, Jeffrey broke his silence on the scandal during an interview on Oct. 23. “Of course [I’m happy Ben apologized],” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change. Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

When accusations of sexual assault against Harvey started going public earlier this month, Ben condemned the producer, urging one fan to point out, “[Ben] also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.” The actress saw the tweet, and responded, “I didn’t forget.” She later added, “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry,” and shared a link to the video of the incident. On Oct. 11, Ben took to Twitter to issue an apology. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Meanwhile, Hilarie and Jeffrey are currently expecting their second child together, and The Walking Dead star had even more wonderful things to say about his pregnant wife. “She is the most amazing person I’ve ever met,” he gushed. “She is [a bit of a role model] for me, as well. There’s no one stronger than her. How she’s able to balance all the things that she balances and be a strong voice for good is amazing and I just couldn’t be more proud. Every single day she does something that amazes me. She has made me such a better person, so I’m a lucky dude.”

