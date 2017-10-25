‘Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Confirms Briana DeJesus Romance — ‘We Are Dating’

Keeping it in the ‘Teen Mom 2’ family! Kailyn Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin has confirmed he’s dating co-star Briana DeJesus. We’ve got all the details on their new romance, here.

The next season of Teen Mom 2 is going to be REALLY awkward, as Kailyn Lowry‘s baby daddy and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 24, is officially dating the show’s newest cast member Briana DeJesus, 23. They met up at a reunion show taping in Los Angeles over the weekend of Oct. 22 and their friendship has blossomed into romance. Javi tells PEOPLE that they “decided to make it official.” He told the publication, “We are dating. We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.” Aww, what cuties!

This is the first time either Javi or Briana has gone on record about their status, after they posted tons of flirty pics with each other recently on social media. Mother of two Bri posted a photo on Oct. 22 of the pair posing together above LA’s Macarthur Park with downtown LA skyscrapers glistening in the background. She captioned it “Daddy Javi” as she leaned into him in the pic with a huge smile on her face. He shared the same pic to his Instagram account with the caption “Views.” See pics from season 8 of Teen Mom 2, here.

At least the pair know they both make for great parents, as Briana is raising 6-year-old daughter Nova by ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 3-month-old daughter Stella by ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. Javi of course has his three-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn and also plays a loving stepdad to her eldest son Isaac, 8. Since their split she went on to have another son with ex Chris Lopez in August of 2017, little Lux Russell. Javi made several trips to Florida in Sept. with his sons to visit Briana, but it was unclear at the if they were more than just parenting pals.

We’ll have to wait for Teen Mom 2 season 9 to roll around before we Briana and Javi’s romance play out on camera since they just wrapped the reunion special for season 8. It is going to be SO good! Kailyn and Briana are NOT friends, so this could get messy. Just a week before Javi broke the news that he’s now a couple with Briana, he said that there was peace between him and Kailyn. “Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil. We’re doing a pretty good job raising these kids,” he captioned an Instagram pic of him planting a kiss on his ex’s cheek. We’ll see how long that lasts now that he’s dating Briana!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brianna and Javi make a cute couple?