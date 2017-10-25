Is Meghan Markle Pregnant With Prince Harry’s 1st Child Ahead Of Engagement?

Is another royal baby coming? A new report claims Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are expecting their 1st child together. Not only that, the star’s reportedly 3 months along! But there may be a catch to the rumor.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, aren’t even engaged yet, but already the baby rumors are swirling! One of the latest reports claims that Meghan is three months along in a pregnancy and that she and Harry just couldn’t wait to start a family together. “It’s unexpected to say the least — to have a baby out of wedlock would risk creating quite a scandal for the royal family — but Harry and Meghan are eager to build a family together,” an insider for OK! magazine revealed. “The sooner the better.” Click here to see Meghan and Harry’s romance timeline.

But while Prince Harry has been known as the rebellious brother to Prince William, 35, we’re not so sure he’d risk his family’s reputation by having a child before getting married. The royal even said, right before he and Meghan got together, “Of course, I would love to have kids right now, but there’s a process that one has to go through.” Still though, OK!‘s source maintains that Meghan IS pregnant and that despite the possible controversy, she and Harry are over the moon. “Harry couldn’t be happier, even if they may ruffle some feathers,” the insider explained. “Besides, the royal family has weathered worse.”

While the most intimidating person to break their alleged baby news to is Queen Elizabeth, 91, Meghan and Harry have reportedly already taken care of that! “Supposedly, she didn’t mince words and told them it was ‘a most unfortunate situation.’ But she’ll always support them,” the source added. “Now, it’s up to her to consult with royal advisers about how to handle such a shocking development — and what it may mean for a wedding date.”

The photo OK! used for this pregnancy story though is from 2014 — the same day as the above pic was taken. In the pic on the mag’s cover, Meghan DOES appear to have a rounder belly, but clearly, since the image was from three years ago, she doesn’t look like that now. More specifically, the “baby bump” image the publication used was taken during NYC Fashion Week at the Herve Leger by Max Azria show on Feb. 8. So we’re betting Meghan is NOT actually pregnant, and this rumor is jumping the gun!

