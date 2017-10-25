Iggy Azalea & Odell Beckham Jr. Are Dating: Their Romance Is ‘New & Very Fresh’

New hot couple alert! Iggy Azalea and Odell Beckham Jr. are excitingly dating and enjoying getting to know each other. Find out all about their sweet new romance here!

Rapper Iggy Azalea, 27, and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 24, have started dating and are involved in a “new and very fresh” romance, according to Us Weekly. The duo first made headlines with reports that they might be dating in May after they took a group photo together with friends, including Paris Hilton, 36, and her boyfriend actor, Chris Zylka, 32, at Bowlero, a Los Angeles bowling alley. When she was approached about the reports back then though, Iggy denied it and told TMZ that she didn’t even know who Odell was and that they just took that photo together with friends at a party but she never had a conversation with him. Well it looks like they’ve had many conversations since then and we couldn’t be more excited for the couple! Check out some of Odell’s best photos here!

Although they are dating, the outlet also reported that they are not exclusive and are also hooking up with other people at the moment. Slow and steady wins the race so perhaps the duo will eventually build up to being in a committed relationship. We’ll have to wait and see for now, but we have hope for the cute duo.

While Iggy has been busy with her music, Odell has been playing hard in the NFL and even recently got an ankle injury during an Oct. 8 game that disrupted the season. This isn’t the first athlete that Iggy has been romantically linked to. She stared a relationship with Los Angeles Lakers player, Nick Young, 32, from Nov. 2013 until June 2016.

