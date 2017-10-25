‘KUWTK’: Why Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Are Raking In More Money Than Kendall & Kylie In New Deal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner aren’t making out nearly as well as their sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, in the family’s new ‘KUWTK’ contract with E! Here’s the shocking way the $150 million is being divided.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has expanded to include Kendall and Kylie Jenner much more in recent seasons, but it’s clear that the focus of the show is still on the oldest sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. The Kardashian family recently signed on for five more seasons of their reality show, for which they’ll make $30 million a season (yes, a total of $150 million). However, 50-60% of that will be split between the three oldest sisters, according to TMZ. “It’s called Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the site’s source points out, making it clear that those with the ‘Kardashian’ name are the focus.

It’s no secret, though, that Kylie has gained insane popularity in recent years — she even has a spinoff show of her own now — but she still falls behind Kim, Kourt and Khloe when it comes to getting paid. As for Kendall, she’s reportedly getting even less than that, although since she’s traveling so much for her modeling career, she doesn’t get nearly as much screen time as her siblings. The same goes for Rob Kardashian, who only appears on the show here and there. And how about the grandkids, who are showing up more and more? They’re not even part of the massive deal, however, TMZ says they’ll make some dough if they do appear on-screen.

Momager Kris Jenner, 61, the mastermind behind it all, will get her regular 10% fee, which, in this case, comes out to $15 million. Not too shabby, huh!? KUWTK is currently airing its 14th season on E!, and the family reportedly started filming season 15 on Oct. 24.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s fair that Kendall and Kylie aren’t making as much?