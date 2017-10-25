Granger Smith Reveals The Best Part Of Touring With ‘Mentor’ & ‘Big Brother’ Luke Bryan

In this EXCLUSIVE interview, rising country star Granger Smith dishes on his latest album, touring with Luke Bryan, how he got through 18 years as a struggling musician…and much more!

Granger Smith is one lucky guy — not only is his seventh studio album, When The Good Guys Win, dropping on Oct. 27, but he’s currently on tour with the one and only Luke Bryan! Even though the guys are only three years apart, Granger says he still looks up to Luke, and learns something new every time he watches him perform. “He’s been a great mentor,” Granger tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s like a big brother-type mentor, and I’ve naturally fallen into the role of a little brother. Not only is he a really smart guy and a great musician, but he’s actually really fun to be around. He makes everyone feel like he’s just good ol’ Luke. He makes an entire arena feel like it’s just a little bar. I see that every time I’m watching him. I’m always amazed at how he makes you feel like that.”

Finding mainstream success in the music industry has not been easy for Granger, but that all changed with his 2015 hit “Backroad Song,” which helped him finally get picked up by a major label — but that wasn’t until 18 years after he first moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. “Before [“Backroad Song”], we always had to tell ourselves that we would be happy, not satisfied, but happy, if we never got any bigger,” he explains. “We definitely felt like we had hit an invisible ceiling in terms of how far we could go independently, without the help of a label. So that’s how we kind of felt with the success of “Backroad Song.” It got us to a whole new level, and we were very, very grateful for that, but we didn’t look at it as…it’s either this…or we’re going out of business.”

In fact, all along, he says there was never a time he considered giving up on music and pursuing a backup plan. “I think I had to realize at some point that it was so much of who I am, being a musician,” he admits. “I was born with it. I didn’t decide that I wanted to be a superstar, I just decided that I was born to be a musician. What comes with that can be really good, and it can be really, really bad. You could end up on the street corner with your guitar, but you just have to realize that that’s what you could become. But that’s all there is. There is no backup plan. You just have to be happy no matter what because you’re a musician — it’s a blessing and a curse.”

As for his new album, When The Good Guys Win, Granger reveals that he felt much less pressure this time around, compared to 2016’s Remington, which was his first record for a major label. “This one feels like, I don’t want to say that I don’t have to care as much, but I could be a little bit more of myself,” he says. “This one was also made 100 percent on the road, which was lot different. Looking back, it made the album better for sure. Being out there, being in the field with the people that we would deliver the music to, it made more sense that way.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be checking out Granger’s new album!?