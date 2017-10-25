Grambling State University Shooting: 2 People Tragically Shot Dead & Shooter Still At Large

What a devastating tragedy. Two young men were brutally shot dead on Oct. 25 in a courtyard at Grambling State University in Louisiana. The suspected gunman fled the scene after the vicious double murder and has yet to be found by police.

A Grambling State University senior, Earl Andrews, 23, was one of the victims found dead after a tragic shooting at the college in the early hours of Oct. 25. The second victim was Monquiarius Caldwell, also 23, who was not a student at the school. Both young men hailed from the same town of Farmerville, Louisiana. Police began getting 911 calls about shots being fired just after midnight on Oct. 25. “It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard,” Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams told The Associated Press. “We’re interviewing witnesses.”

Both of the young victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to The Washington Post. Unfortunately, the shooter remains at large, but police do not believe the shooter is a GSU student. “We’re processing evidence right now, trying to develop our suspect,” Stephen also said. Even though the shooter has not been arrested, the university’s official Twitter account tweeted that “offices are open with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled.”

“This is a horrible tragedy. Nothing that anybody would’ve ever wanted to have happened,” Will Sutton, Grambling State University Director of University Communications said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the victims and their families. There’s no place for violence on Grambling State University campus. We always encourage our students to be safe, to be aware, watch who they hang out with, and watch who’s around at all times. This is a most unfortunate situation.”

