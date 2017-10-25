Kevin Sorbo: ‘Hercules’ Star Accuses Iconic Designer Gianni Versace Of Sexual Harassment

Actor Kevin Sorbo bravely came forward with sexual harassment claims against fashion legend Gianni Versace. The designer allegedly touched his thigh and tried coercing him into sex!

Kevin Sorbo, 59, who is most famous for playing Hercules on the 90s series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, told comedian Adam Carolla on his podcast that he has “my own sexual harassment story.” Kevin claims that late fashion designer Gianni Versace made unwanted advances on him when he was working as a model in the early 1990s. Gianni’s allegedly inappropriate behavior increased over time, according to Kevin, cumulating with gross alleged sexual harassment in the designer’s hotel room.

Kevin was modeling in Italy at the time when Gianni reportedly asked him to walk in his fashion show. He says that he was invited to a dinner party, and after that, more dinner parties — where the guest list continued to dwindle until it was allegedly just him and Gianni alone. Gianni apparently told him that he wanted him to do commercials for the brand, then allegedly sexually harassed him.

“All of a sudden, [Gianni’s] hand goes up my leg,” Kevin recalled to Adam on the October 23 podcast episode. “[I said] ‘Dude, you know I’m straight?’” Gianni reportedly replied that he didn’t care. “This is why I like you,” he allegedly told Kevin. “You’re not a girly man. You are a man’s man. In life, you must f**k everything. You must do the dog, and the cat, and the boy, and the girl.” Ew!

The story came up because Adam and Kevin were discussing the sexual harassment and assault claims many women in Hollywood have made since some of their brave peers came forward with accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Now, more powerful men in the industry are being accused of inappropriate behavior. Will other models come forward with accusations against Gianni now that Kevin opened up about his own experience?

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Gianni Versace has been accused of sexual harassment? Let us know.