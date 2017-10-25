George H.W. Bush Apologizes To Heather Lind After Her Shocking Sexual Assault Claims

After Heather Lind accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching and speaking to her inappropriately, he has issued an apology for the alleged sexual assault. Read his statement here.

“President [George H.W.] Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. [Heather] Lind,” a spokesperson for the former president said in a statement, obtained by People. The apology comes after Heather took to Instagram (in a post that has now been deleted) to make some shocking accusations about Bush’s behavior toward her in 2013. She was inspired to come forward with her story after seeing a photo of the 93-year-old shaking hands with Barack Obama from his wheelchair at a hurricane relief event in Texas on Oct. 21.

Heather claims that she was posing for a similar picture with George four years ago when he allegedly sexually assaulted her. “He didn’t shake my hand,” she explained. “He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, he touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.’ His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.” She went on to explain that she hoped to “enact positive change” by sharing her story, and praised others who have come forward with their own stories of sexual assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Heather is best known for her role on AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies, but has also made appearances on shows like Blue Bloods and Boardwalk Empire. She credits her AMC castmates with being there for her in the aftermath of Bush’s alleged assault.

