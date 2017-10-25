George Clooney Confesses His Twins’ Dirty Diapers Are ‘Shocking’: ‘It Was A Horror Film’

Looks like parenthood isn’t all rainbows & butterflies for George Clooney! Revealing in a new TMI interview that his twins’ really know how to stink up their diapers, the star joked having kids can be ‘terrifying!’

Welcome to fatherhood, George Clooney, 56! Remember when the actor gushed that he and his wife Amal Clooney, 39, were excited for the “adventure” that was ahead of them before baby twins Ella and Alexander were born this past June? Turns out, maybe George didn’t quite realize what he was in for! Revealing in a new interview with the Mirror that Ella and Alexander have just started eating solid foods, he added that he was completely shocked by what that meant for their diaper changes. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“Three days ago, my children started on what we call solid food,” the star told the website. “I don’t know how it goes in as a carrot and it comes out the way it comes out.” LOL. George added, “But it was shocking. It was a horror film. It was terrifying.” Well, technically, it’s just parenthood, but still — that doesn’t make it any less nasty apparently! George even went so far as to jokingly urge fellow moms and dads NOT to feed their children solid foods “until they can change their own diaper.”

At the same time however, George admitted that he uses farting noises in order to make his little bundles of joy laugh. “They’re at the spot where they can now giggle and laugh and have fun. You are getting something back,” he explained. SO cute! Despite the diaper comedy though, George clearly loves being a father. “All of a sudden we have these two knuckleheads around who make me laugh every day,” the star told Daily Mail last month. “The love they have for [Amal] is a sight to see and it’s beautiful.” Now THAT’S what fatherhood is all about!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you imagine George changing his kids’ diapers? Do you love his candid interviews?